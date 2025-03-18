‘Disappointed’ over PTI’s absence from NSC meeting, says Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, expressed his disappointment at the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representatives from National Security Committee meeting, ARY News reported citing sources.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stated that if PTI had consulted him, he would have advised them to attend the meeting.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stressed the importance of continuity in state policies, saying that the country’s interests should be prioritized above all else, warning against Pakistan involving in other wars.

The JUI-F head stated that Pakistan’s participation in the war against Afghanistan and its alliance with the US after 9/11 were detrimental decisions that had far-reaching consequences for the country.

It is important to mention here that opposition’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced to boycott the session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held today.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja in a press conference demanded initiating grand dialogue to formulate the national strategy against terrorism and maintenance of law and order.

Salman Akram Raja demanded release of the PTI’s founder on parole to include him in the process.

Party leader Shibli Faraz said that the party leaders were not allowed consultation with the founder, thus the PTI has decided to boycott the huddle. “Denying visit and consultation with the party founder has been an injustice,” Omar Ayub said.

Veteran politician Mehmood Achakzai also demanded for a national jirga also participated by the PTI’s founder.

A meeting of the Parliament’s National Security Committee being held today.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the national security body’s session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The military leadership will brief the in-camera session on the current security situation in Balochistan and KP.

The members of the parliamentary committee, concerned federal cabinet members, and leaders of all parliamentary parties or their representatives have been invited to the session at the National Assembly Hall.