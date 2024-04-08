COAS Asim Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Iftar dinner was also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi along with other PCB officials.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Asim Munir wished the Pakistan cricket team “all the best in their future endeavours”.

Meanwhile, the cricketers thanked the army chief for the ‘excellent training’ provided to them at Kakul training camp and the role Pakistan Army plays in supporting the games.

Twenty-nine elite cricketers attended the pre-season camp at the historic and iconic Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul from March 26 to April 6, with the training and drills designed by Pakistan Army experts and strategists.

Pakistan Players who took part in the Physical fitness camp in Kakul are:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

Pakistan is all set to face New Zealand in the upcoming five-match T20I series, starting from April 18.

Read More: Pakistan to announce squad for New Zealand T20Is tomorrow

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand on 18, 20 and 21 April. The two sides will then travel to Lahore to lock horns in the remaining two T20Is on 25 and 27 April, respectively.