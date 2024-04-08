Pakistan to announce squad for New Zealand T20Is tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the national squad for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series against New Zealand tomorrow (Tuesday).

The announcement came as the national selection committee met Pakistan cricketers who participated in Kakul’s physical training camp at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Among the 29 players who featured in the camp, only Mohammad Rizwan was not present, as he had left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on Sunday night.

In the meeting, the selection committee took the players in confidence regarding the selection policy, which includes rotation and providing opportunities to new players.

The national selection committee members present at the meeting were Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Bilal Afzal, Hasan Cheema, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz. Usman Wahla – Director International Cricket Operations also attended the meeting.

New Zealand are slated to reach Pakistan on April 14, two days after Pakistan’s squad announcement, for the series, leading to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand on 18, 20 and 21 April. The two sides will then travel to Lahore to lock horns in the remaining two T20Is on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Read More: Kakul training camp strengthened unity among players: Babar Azam

Pakistan Players who took part in the Physical fitness camp in Kakul are:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.