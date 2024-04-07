Kakul training camp strengthened unity among players: Babar Azam

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday said that the “highly successful” training camp at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul had strengthened unity and understanding amongst the players “through strategically designed team bonding exercises and drills”.

The right-handed batter made these remarks in a press release shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

Twenty-nine elite cricketers attended the pre-season camp at the historic and iconic Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul from March 26 to April 6, with the training and drills designed by Pakistan Army experts and strategists.

The PCB said that players underwent training and drills designed by army experts and strategists. During the camp, there was a focus on team building aimed to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they were in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

“Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players underwent a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,” the board said.

In the press release, Babar Azam was quoted as saying that this was his third boot camp and he had “gleaned new insights” with each one.

“This time, our focus extended beyond physical fitness to encompass team bonding activities and performance-improving lectures. These elements are crucial considering our team environment where collective performance is paramount for achieving desired results,” he noted.

Read More: Chairman PCB meets players in Kakul fitness camp

“The notable deviation from previous camps was the absence of cricket-centric activities. Instead, the emphasis was squarely on physical conditioning, teamwork and mental resilience,” Babar Azam said, noting that guided by top-notch instructors and a well-structured programme, all the players have experienced significant growth.

He expressed confidence that the players will return to competitive cricket as “better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes, thereby enhancing our overall performance”.

“Unlike our usual routine during other camps and international series, we engaged in confidence-building exercises and team-building activities. Notably, we opted to share rooms, facilitating deeper connections among team members,” he pointed out.

“These shared spaces fostered discussions ranging from strategic planning and team combinations to the evolution of cricket, latest innovations in the sport, analysis of opponents and our approach to each day’s challenges”.

“Given the upcoming cricket fixtures, this camp proves exceptionally valuable. It not only mitigates injury risks but also augments both individual skills and collective team performance,” the Pakistan captain concluded.