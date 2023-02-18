COAS Asim Munir reaches Karachi, visits KPO

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has arrived in Karachi and paid a visit to the Karachi Police Office (KPO) which came under terrorist attack yesterday, ARY News quoted ISPR Saturday.

The army chief also inquired about the health of injured officials. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Corps Commander Karachi were also present during the visit.

COAS Syed Asim Munir said that the terrorists have no religion or ideology. He urged the need for joint efforts of stakeholders to counter-terrorism.

He said that Pakistanis have always defeated terrorism and extremism. He said that they will uproot the menace of terrorism for a better future.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that they salute law enforcement agencies for rendering sacrifices for national security.

During COAS Munir’s visit, he was given a briefing on the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) at Corps headquarters.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir prayed for the health recovery of the injured officials.

