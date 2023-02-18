LEAs launch investigation into KPO attack

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have launched an investigation into Karachi police office (KPO) attack, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the LEAs conducted a raid in Bhens colony and arrested the vehicle owner from Bhens colony number 6. The vehicle was allegedly used in the KPO attack.

According to the initial statement record from the vehicle owner, he said it was sold to the showroom and he doesn’t know who bought it from the car showroom.

Sources said, that the police also identified two alleged terrorists involved in the terrorist attack on the Karachi police office. One terrorist named Zaala Noor hails from Waziristan and the other terrorist Kifayat Ullah belongs to Lakki Marwat, sources added.

Earlier, unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi near arterial Sharea Faisal while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

Police and Rangers had concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO which continued for around four hours.

After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

