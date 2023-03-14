COAS Asim Munir reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited forward posts at Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan and interacted with the troops.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (the martyrs’ monument) in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters of the formation as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

COAS Asim Munir appreciated the counter-terrorism efforts of the formation and provision of enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

The Army Chief reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace. He vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah (by the will of Almighty Allah) return to Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the importance of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism.

Earlier in March, COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited the port city of Gwadar where he was briefed on a prevailing security situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief was briefed on the prevailing security situation, the formation’s operational preparedness, China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

Chief of Army Staff appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. COAs Asim Munir also interacted with local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life

