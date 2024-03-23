COAS Asim Munir, Saudi Defense Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and discussed bilateral cooperation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Saudi Defence Minister attended the Pakistan Day Parade and thanked Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir for inviting him as Guest of Honour at the occasion.

The Saudi Minister received a warm welcome on his arrival at Noor Khan Air Base specially participated in the Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade of the Armed Forces as Guest of Honour.

Upon arrival at the Parade, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir welcomed Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields, especially defence were discussed.

Read More: Saudi defence minister conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan

On this occasion, the Minister said, “Saudi Arabia-Pakistan have historical and strong brotherly relations, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always been well-wishers of each other.”

The Army Chief thanked the Defence Minister for visiting Pakistan.

After a successful one-day visit to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz returned back to the Kingdom.

Before the departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir greeted Prince Khalid bin Salman from Noor Khan Air Base.