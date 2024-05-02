COAS says ‘We are well aware of our constitutional limits’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday said the army is well aware of its constitutional limits and expects others to prioritise upholding the Constitution as well, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of Cadets at Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur today, the COAS said without a strong Air Force, a country is at the mercy of any aggressor.

He said the Pakistan Air Force patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.

He asked the passed-out cadets that they are the center of our hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity. He said we expect that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence.

General Syed Asim Munir expressed the confidence that the passed-out cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defense, honour and dignity of the motherland.

He said the military leadership expects you to always uphold our nation’s best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.

The Army Chief said Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion.

Read more: COAS General Asim Munir attends PAF Academy Risalpur passing out parade

He said those, who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression in the Constitution, cannot point fingers at others. General Syed Asim Munir said we are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the Constitution.

He said the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.

Turning to the prevailing situation in Palestine, the COAS said the Gaza war is the latest example of the suffering that wars can bring. He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women, and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

About India illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, COAS General Asim Munir said India has illegally occupied Kashmir. He said the silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of freedom there.

General Munir said we will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.