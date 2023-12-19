COAS Gen Asim Munir, US CENTCOM chief discuss mutual ties: ISPR

General Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the United States, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is in the United States of America on an official visit. According to the army’s media wing, this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to the USA as chief of army staff.

According to the Pakistan military’s public relations wing, the meeting between General Asim Munir and General Kurilla was held at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, United States.

The meeting discussed mutual ties and cooperation, while matters related to security and military training also came under discussion.

COAS General Asim Munir also visited the Joint Operation Centre of CENTCOM.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Upon arrival at the US ministry of defense, General Asim Munir was welcomed by Lloyd Austin.

Sources familiar with the details of the meeting said matters related to regional peace and bilateral defense cooperation came under discussion.