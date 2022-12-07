COAS Asim Munir reaches Karachi, pays homage to nation’s founder

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid homage to the nation’s founder, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha to honour the country’s founding father.

Later, the army chief visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. He was briefed on operational, security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during the recent natural calamity in Sindh particularly interior Sindh.

The army chief also lauded the army and ranger’s troops for operational preparedness and for reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.

The army chief praised the formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province particularly the megalopolitan city of Karachi.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

