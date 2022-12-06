COAS Asim Munir says ‘peace spoilers won’t get any space’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tirah Valley – Khyber District today, ARY News quoted ISPR on Tuesday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir spent a day with forward troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

While interacting with officers and men, the army chief praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

COAS Munir said that the state’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces. “Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” COAS reiterated.

The army chief said that the defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for peace spoilers. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far,” COAS concluded.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyrs.

COAS was also briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation including efforts to create a secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.

