Centcom chief, COAS Munir discuss security cooperation

WASHINGTON: Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (Centcom), conducted a video teleconference with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, and discussed the US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

A brief statement, issued by the Centcom headquarters said Gen Kurilla spoke to COAS General Munir and congratulated him on his new position.

Today, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla conducted a video teleconference with Pakistan’s new Chief of Staff of the Army, General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, to congratulate him on his new position. pic.twitter.com/0gXvJ12wEF — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 2, 2022

The two leaders discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening bilateral relationship, it added.

The statement pointed out that the two generals “have a previously established relationship from Gen Kurilla’s time as Centcom Chief of Staff.”

General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Nov 29.

With the change of command, Gen Munir became the 17th army chief of the Pakistan Army.

General Asim Munir- who headed both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)- joined Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

Asim Munir Shah commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of Military Intelligence in the year 2017.

In the year 2018, he was appointed as Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was succeeded by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

He was then posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala. When he was picked for, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The new COAS is a Hafiz-e-Quran and is the first army chief who has headed both the MI and ISI in the past.

