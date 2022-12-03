COAS Asim Munir says ready to take fight back to enemy if war is imposed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has asserted that Pakistan Armed Forces were not only ready to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy if war is imposed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the newly-appointed army chief made these remarks while visiting frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LoC).

During his visit, COAS Asim Munir was briefed on the latest situation along Line of Control (LoC) and operational preparedness of the formation.

The army chief also interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) recently,” the army chief said.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy if war is imposed on us,” COAS Asim Munir added.

The COAS further said that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of armed forces having support of the resilient nation.

Meanwhile, he also said that India will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs, urging the world to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people in lines with the United Nations resolutions.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the Army Chief.

