Saudi Arabia, UAE envoys call on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) separately called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details, Envoy of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A. Al Milki called on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters related to bilateral interests were discussed.

Separately, Mr Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan also held a meeting with COAS Munir at GHQ. Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Munir.

The ceremony was attended by the former military leadership, federal ministers, foreign dignitaries and others.

