COAS Asim Munir vows to make all-out efforts for Balochistan peace

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that Pakistan Army will make every effort for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure conducive environment for the socio-economic development, ARY News reported quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Quetta and Turbat cities of Balochistan spread over two days.

On the first day, the army chief visited Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. Later, COAS was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation.

The army chief also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the 2nd day of the visit, COAS Asim Munir visited Turbat and was briefed on prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and the measures in place to ensure safe and secure environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army chief said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure conducive environment for the socio-economic development resulting into sustainable peace and prosperity.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander Quetta.

