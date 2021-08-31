Chinese ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

READ: IN MEETING WITH GERMAN FM, PM URGES STEPS TO STABILISE AFGHAN SITUATION

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also called on the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed the desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and thanked the Army Chief for assistance rendered by Pakistan during evacuations from Kabul.