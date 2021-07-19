Pakistan, China need to stay strong to thwart designs of inimical forces: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ here on Monday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, in wake of the recent Dasu bus incident involving Chinese citizens, the COAS extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion COAs said: “While we work for peace, we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve particularly those threatening China-Pakistan strategic cooperation.”

COAS and the Chinese ambassador agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed yesterday while speaking on the Dasu dam incident said that the incident is being interrogated thoroughly and 15 people from China are also part of the investigations.

“China only wants that they and Pakistan should have the same narrative over the issue,” he had said while sharing a clarification from a Chinese company regarding the expulsion of Pakistani employees from the project.