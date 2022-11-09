COAS Bajwa asks officers, jawans to continue serving the nation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Headquarters Peshawar Corps, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayyat.

According to the ISPR, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial and later addressed the army men.

The COAS while interacting with officers and troops appreciated their operational preparedness and morale for maintaining peace.

Lauding the sacrifices of the martyrs, COAS said Pakistan achieved economic and industrial development due to the sacrifices of our martyrs.

Read more: Pakistan values its ties with France: COAS Bajwa

He also directed the officers and jawans to focus on serving the nation and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Comments