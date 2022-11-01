Pakistan values its ties with France: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

“Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Both leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The French ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

