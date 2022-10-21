Friday, October 21, 2022
National cohesion, unified response imperative for progress: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad today, ARY News quoted ISPR Friday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed the participants of 24th National Security Workshop at the NDU Islamabad today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

While talking to participants, the army chief spoke on various challenges to national security and response measures.

He said that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s national interests is imperative for progress.

“Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time. Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only succeeded due to whole of the nation approach,” General Bajwa reiterated.

“Peace and stability can only be achieved if rule of law and state’s writ is established,” he emphasised.

