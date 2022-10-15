COAS Bajwa visits LoC, reviews operational readiness of troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front-line troops deployed at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the army chief was briefed on the latest operational situation along the Line of Control, and operational readiness of the formation.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS Bajwa appreciated them for their continued vigil and operational preparedness, it added.

Earlier, on arrival at the Line of Control, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

In April, General Bajwa had also visited forward areas along the LoC and received a briefing on the situation and operational preparedness of the formation.

