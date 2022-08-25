COAS Bajwa directs to render all possible support to flood victims

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed formations to render all possible support to the flood victims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks while chairing 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa directed formations to render all possible support to the flood victims, saying that every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress.

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on the flood situations in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by army formations.

Expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affectees.

He also directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan must continue.

The participants of the meeting undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the Army.

Read More: Sherry Rehman appeals world for assisting flood victims

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

Comments