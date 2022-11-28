COAS Bajwa holds farewell meetings with President Alvi, PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held separate farewell meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s 16th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed is set to retire on 29 November after which General Asim Munir will replace him.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Gen Bajwa, and the army chief thanked the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa reached Presidency to pay a farewell visit to Dr Arif Alvi, later he moved to PM House to meet Premier Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the services of the top ongoing general for Pakistan and its citizens. He also extended best wishes for General Bajwa.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed as COAS on 29 November 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Sharif.

After the completion of his first term of three years as the chief of COAS, General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief was extended for another three years, starting from November 2019 until November 2022, by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

