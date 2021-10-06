Army chief lauds professionalism of Frontier Force Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Wednesday visited Frontier Force (FF) Regimental Centre Abbottabad on the occasion of the annual Commanding Officers Conference, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants.

COAS Gen Bajwa praised the Regiment for its professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness, the ISPR added.

Earlier on his arrival at the regimental centre, the COAS was received by Colonel Commandant FF Regiment Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Inspector General Arms Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and the Commandant FF Regimental Centre.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 244th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, the conference took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The forum was apprised of measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilize Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability, the ISPR added.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by the Indian military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

