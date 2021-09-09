CIA chief calls on COAS, discusses evolving Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI: Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

During the meeting, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” the ISPR said.

The CIA chief appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Burns, who is on a visit to the Southasian region, earlier met India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and reportedly discussed with him the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

