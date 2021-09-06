ISI chief’s Kabul visit remained successful: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that the visit of Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed to Kabul remained successful, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during an informal talk with media on Defence Day, the COAS said that Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s Kabul visit was a constructive one rather than causing harm to anyone. It was not aimed at insulting anyone, he added.

The army chief said that threat of terrorism would remain owing to the TTP’s presence, however, the state would not allow any group to raise arms.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that they had to eliminate all sorts of terrorism and militancy from the country and had to get rid of internal enemies who are being supported by foreign elements.

He hoped that peace would prevail in Afghanistan and soon good news would come from Kabul.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing a ceremony in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day at General Headquarters (GHQ), said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the regional developments and the country wanted to see the development of the Afghan people.

He expressed hopes that the international community will play its role in the development of Afghanistan.

The army chief also expressed hopes for the establishment of a stable and inclusive government in the neighbouring country. He said that Pakistan hopes that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country.

COAS Bajwa said that the Kashmir dispute possessed fundamental importance in the betterment of ties between Pakistan and India. Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris on all platforms. He also paid tribute to the struggle of Syed Ali Geelani, he said.