COAS Bajwa, German envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional security

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News quoted ISPR Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that COAS Bajwa and German envoy Alfred Grannas discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

The army chief said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

He congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office of ambassador and expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further prosper, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

