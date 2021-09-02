COAS General Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deepest grief on the sad demise of Syed Ali Geelani, an icon of the Kashmir Freedom Movement, ARY News reported, quoting ISPR on Thursday.

In his condolence message, the COAS said Geelani’s lifelong sacrifices and ceaseless struggle symbolises the indomitable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

His dream and the mission will live on until the people of IIOJ&K win their right of self-determination, the COAS said.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and others also expressed their grief over the demise of Syed Ali Geelani.

Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani passed away at his residence in Srinagar on Wednesday night. He was 91.

Read more: HURRIYAT LEADER SYED ALI GILANI PASSES AWAY

Geelani had been under house arrest for the last many years.

Born on September 29, 1929, he served as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

He remained a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He remained a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).