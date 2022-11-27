COAS Bajwa inaugurates healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation, ARY News quoted ISPR on Sunday.

COAS General Qamar Javed was briefed regarding newly constructed projects including the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) a state-of-the-art facility offering modern solutions in its field and Foundation University Nursing College which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students.

The army chief also visited the newly-constructed New East Ridge hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds, functioning under the umbrella of the Fauji Foundation.

Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the Fauji Foundation’s role and contribution as it is playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters for a large number of civilian and private patients across the country.

