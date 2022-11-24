Great leaders are those who admit their mistakes: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Arif Alvi participated in a ceremony organized in honour of the Pakistan team’s performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of the event, the COAS said that no one can be a good leader without accepting their mistakes. The purpose of leadership is to fight, the results do not matter, he added.

President Arif Alvi and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa were welcomed by Chairman Pakistan Criicket Board Rameez Raja. The COAS met with national players including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi and applauded the national team’s performance in the recent T20 World Cup.

The Army Chief also inquired about the state of Shaheen Afridi’s injury.

The COAS also had an informal discussion with media representatives, in which he expressed his joy over the PCT’s performance in the World Cup. Young players should be supported, he added.

He added that along with cricket he is fond of hockey and football and that he would continue his support for the promotion of sports in the country.

Also Read: COAS Asim Munir, CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza meet President, PM

The host of the event had a Q&A session with the COAS in which he said that Shadab Khan is a great T20 player. The result of the final would have been different if Shaheen had not been injured, he said.

Comments