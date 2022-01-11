COAS Bajwa lauds armed forces for rescue operations in Murree, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired 246th Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the forum also took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on border management and internal security.

The ISPR said that participants were apprised of the progress and achievements of Operation Radd ul Fassad in detail.

Moreover, the COAS Bajwa appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected by the snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan, said ISPR.

Read More: GOVT LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN AGAINST MURREE HOTELS CHARGING MASSIVE RENT

Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, the army chief emphasised on the need for continued mission oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats or challenges, read the ISPR statement.

Comments