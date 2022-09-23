COAS Bajwa meets business community in Karachi: ISPR

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reached Karachi where he held an interaction with business community, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the interaction, COAS said that the business community has always helped people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods.

“The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity and assured COAS maximum support for the flood-affected people,” the military’s media wing said.

On Thursday, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Read more: Japan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

The Japanese envoy appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Comments