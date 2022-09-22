Japan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation

RAWALPINDI: The Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, ARY News quoted ISPR Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

The Ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

COAS Bajwa thanked Japan’s support and said that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Yesterday, the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed enhancing bilateral relations.

Expressing deep grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, Dr Kionka extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

She offered the EU’s full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Army Chief thanked the EU’s support and reiterated that assistance from global partners will be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

