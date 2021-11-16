Pakistan Army focused on ensuring country’ security: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for a joint national response to tackle national security challenges, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while addressing the participants of National Security Workshop-23 who visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The army’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying that Pakistan has emerged stronger from the war against terrorism as a resilient nation and now it is their collective responsibility to work wholeheartedly for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He emphasized that Pakistan Army was focused on maintaining its operational preparedness and ensuring the security of the country against all threats.

It further said that the participants were given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation and challenges being faced by Pakistan and later, an interactive session was also held with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In July this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Jawed Bajwa interacted with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

While addressing the event, COAS Bajwa said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity are the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

“It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting a people-centric approach for attaining enduring stability. Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

