COAS Gen Bajwa showers praise on Armoured Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Armoured Corps Regimental Centre Nowshehra today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Armoured Corps.

COAS Bajwa lauded Armoured Corps as being the decisive arm in the battlefield for displaying highest standards of professional excellence and commendable performance during various operations, said ISPR.

COAS emphasised that commanders at all levels must stay focused on professional training of all ranks.

“Being a technology extensive component of Army, staying abreast with latest developments is imperative for Armoured Corps,” COAS remarked.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fathea for martyrs.

