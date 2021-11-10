Pakistan wants to enhance multi-domain ties with EU: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with the European Union were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The EU Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier on November 8, Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada, Marta Morgan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

“Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada,” ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

