Pakistan desires long-term ties with Canada: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada, Marta Morgan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at GHQ on Monday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

“Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada,” ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

COAS reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis, said ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

