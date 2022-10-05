COAS Bajwa pledges to retire after completion of second term

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that he would retire after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Army chief made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. COAS Bajwa is on a five-day visit to United States (US), which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa has noted that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so. He also pledge to retire after the completion of his second three-year term, saying that he would do as promised earlier.

The Army Chief further said that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, pointing out that the nation cannot achieve its targets without a strong economy.

Later, COAS Bajwa called on US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

