Qatar special envoy meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Qatari Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported on Friday.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

READ: COAS BAJWA, CHINESE ENVOY DISCUSS MATTERS OF MUTUAL INTEREST

COAS Bajwa appreciated the contributions and highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting the Afghan peace process. The army hoped for continuous cooperation for ensuring regional peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.