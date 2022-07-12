COAS Bajwa reaches Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was flown over the city to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to a recent heavy spell of rains.

The army chief was briefed about the latest situation of flooding and the Pakistan Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

READ: COAS GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA PERFORMS HAJJ

COAS Bajwa appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

He directed Corps Commander Karachi to ensure that all-out efforts and every single resource is utilised to bring comfort to the people, ISPR said in a statement.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

