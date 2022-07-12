20 deaths reported in Karachi during heavy rains

KARACHI: At least 20 people lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents including 13 died of electrocution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Karachi police department issued a list of deceased persons who died in rain-related incidents across the metropolis amid disastrous monsoon spells.

According to the police record, 20-year-old Rehman, Asif and Hassan died of electrocution in Garden’s Shoe Market, whereas, the 23-year-old Raqeeb and an unidentified man lost their lives in electrocution incidents in Manghopir. A 38-year-old woman also fell prey to the electrocution in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony.

Other deceased people included 25-year-old Abdul Khaliq in Korangi’s Mehran Town, 13-year-old Muzammil in North Karachi’s Arsalan Homes residential society and an unidentified man near Korangi’s Sau (100) Quarters. A young motorcyclist died of electrocution near an electricity pole in Muhammad Ali Society and another man in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V.

Due to the negligence of K-Electric, Shoaib died of electrocution near New Karachi’s Bhola Hotel and Sher Khan in Korangi’s Bilal Colony.

The police records also showed that a father-son duo drowned in flood water in Gadap Town, whereas, a woman died in roof collapse incident in Gulberg Block 12. A labourer lost his life in wall collapse incident near Korangi’s Chamra (Leather) Chowrangi and the body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drainage nullah of Baloch Colony area.

Today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted “heavy to very heavy” rains from July 14 to July 17 in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province under second monsoon spell.

According to the PMD’s advisory, a strong monsoon system will enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

“Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday),” it added.

The PMD further said that rains will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

Vigorous #Monsoon activity during the week Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday). #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/LZnqfAe9W1 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) July 12, 2022

The Met Office has advised the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements before the weather system enters the province.

The chief meteorologist earlier warned that Karachi may receive 60 to 80 mm of rain under the influence of the upcoming new monsoon system.

