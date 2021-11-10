COAS Bajwa registers UK’s role in regional matters: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner and Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Wednesday to discuss the regional affairs and Afghanistan issue and agreed on further strengthening mutual cooperation, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two mulled over at length the ways to avert humanitarian crises feared due to famine and lack of means with winter advent. With the global attention being drawn to the matter, this calamity can be deferred, said COAS.

COAS Bajwa said that coordinated efforts and empathy will be required to help Afghanistan’s economy stabilize.

HC Christian Turner, on the other hand, noted Pakistan’s role in attaining stability in the region and praised the efforts towards this end. He specifically acknowledged Pakistan’s endeavour for Afghanistan, ISPR said.

AFGHAN FM-LED DELEGATION ARRIVES IN ISLAMABAD ON THREE-DAY VISIT

Separately today in a pertinent development, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit to discuss ways to facilitate transit trade, cross-border movement and other bilateral talks.

A 20-member delegation, headed by Amir Khan Muttaqi, comprising officials from the trade and finance ministries.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials welcomed the delegation upon their arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

