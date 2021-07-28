COAS Bajwa, Saudi foreign minister discuss regional security status: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Cheif of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has Wednesday called on the Saudi Arabia foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud as the two top officials discussed the Afghan peace process, regional peace and bilateral ties, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the matters of mutual cooperation and the security of this territory were mooted in the high-level huddle.

The Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud commended the role played by Pakistan in fostering peace in even as it suffered the most cost and ensured lasting support for the country’s struggles.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have brotherly ties and share a bond of trust. The two pledged mutual efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom’s foreign minister for the support extended to Pakistan and its armed forces.

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud meets pm Imran Khan

Earlier yesterday, the Saudi Prince paid a visit to Prime Minister House to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan extended a warm welcome to the Saudi Arabia foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and reaffirmed deep-rooted and historic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier conveyed cordial greetings for King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prime Minister Imran Khan has fondly recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021