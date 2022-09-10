COAS Bajwa to meet flood victims in Dadu today: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will spend time with flood victims in Dadu district of the Sindh province and review rescue and relief activities in the area, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Bajwa will visit far flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district. “COAS will spend time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps and also meet Pak Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities,” the military’s media wing added.

The army chief will also take an aerial view of flood-hit areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Juhi, Mehar, and Manchar Lake.

It is pertinent to mention here that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has remained engaged in overseeing the relief and rescue works being carried out by Pakistan Army in the flood-hit areas.

He visited all four provinces to meet the flood affectees and directed the authorities to ensure maximum relief to the victims.

On September 06, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent complete defence and martyrs day visiting far-flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

COAS Bajwa met the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees. The army chief visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on-ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.

The army chief met local elders and inquired about their well-being and issues. Local elders thanked General Bajwa for reaching out to them during the most difficult time in their life.

