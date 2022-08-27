COAS Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan today: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today as Pakistan Army has established flood relief camps nationwide to support people trapped following heavy floods and torrential rainfall, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts during his visits.

It said that army flood relief camps have been established in multiple cities to collect relief goods and hand them over to the affectees nationwide.

As many as 10 flood relief camps are established in Lahore division, 11 in Multan, 17 in Gujranwala, seven in Bahawalpur, six in Faisalabad and Sargodha division and three in Jhelum.

The military has also established camps in Abbottabad and Mansehra areas of KP while FC has established as many as 17 camps in Balochistan.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help flood victims.

COAS will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Army Flood Relief centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee and coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

Flood Relief Centres are being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces.

