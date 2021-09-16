COAS Bajwa, UN refugee chief discuss humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan & collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan, the ISPR added.

COAS Bajwa also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

Read More: COAS QAMAR BAJWA LAUDS PAF’S HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE IN AFGHANISTAN

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s effort for hosting four Million Afghan refugees for over four decades,” it added.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR press release concluded.