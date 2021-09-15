COAS Qamar Bajwa lauds PAF’s humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan   

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and lauded the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) role during humanitarian assistance and evacuation operations from Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational matters of the Pakistan Air Force during his visit as he discussed matters of mutual professional interest with Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan.

“The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF,” the media wing said adding that the COAS hailed the sacrifices of the air force for the country and their all-out support to the law enforcement agencies.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa also appreciated PAF’s role in the provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan. The army chief praised the operational preparedness of PAF while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks.

Two C-130 planes loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan were dispatched by Pakistan recently.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar on September 10.

Director Chamber of Commerce Afghanistan, Nasarullah Zaheer received the consignment.

A day before, a C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said that relief supplies had been sent to the Afghan people on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.