COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Thursday stressed global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan particularly the humanitarian crisis, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The COAS said this while talking to US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler who called on him in Rawalpindi, said ISPR.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional peace and stability.

On Jan. 10, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military advisor to Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

Also Read: COAS stresses need for efforts to avert looming crisis in Afghanistan

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, the ISPR had said.

Comments