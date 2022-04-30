COAS Bajwa visited front line troops in Padhar Sector: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited front line troops in Padhar Sector, ARY News quoted ISPR on Saturday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the operational readiness of the formation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief interacted with officers and men, had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, COAS Bajwa appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in the performance of sacred duty in defence of the motherland.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, received the army chief.

On April 27, the army chief visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC). He had been briefed on the situation at the frontier that divides the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir. He was also apprised of the operational preparedness of the formation.

Gen Bajwa had interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC at Chakothi Sector and spent some time with them. He appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

Comments